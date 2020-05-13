SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Free Chapel in Spartanburg said they will open their parking lot on Thursday and hand out a truckload of 20-pound cases of frozen chicken for free to anyone who needs it.
The drive-through event will be from 5 to 8 p.m. at the church oat 500 Evangel Road, while supplies last. The church said the chicken will be distributed on a first-come-first-serve basis.
The church hasn’t been open for traditional services since March, but Pastor Jentezen Franklin said in a news release that the chicken giveaway is a reminder to the community that “the church is not the building with all the lights, big budgets and all of that. The church is the people.”
