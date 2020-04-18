SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) A Seneca church partnered with an oil company to provide free gas for generators in the community.
On April 18, LifePoint Church and Lindsay Oil Company setup the ethanol-free gas at the Kellett School on W. South 5th Street.
As the coronavirus pandemic ensues, many generators may be running low on gas. The church and oil company wanted to make sure anyone in need knew they had someone watching out for them.
They will be giving the gas away once more Saturday, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
