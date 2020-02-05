COWPENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - Mountain View Baptist Church is highlighting a controversial moment from Tuesday’s State of the Union Address on their church sign which fronts I-85.
Pastor Steven Griffith said he found it disrespectful that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tore up President Trump’s speech at the conclusion of the president’s response.
So, on Wednesday morning Griffith put up a sign on his LED display saying “Shame on Her,” showing an image of Pelosi, President Trump, and Vice President Pence.
