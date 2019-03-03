PELZER, SC (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate church had to hold services in their gym Sunday morning after they say vandals shattered their windows.
A post on Waycross Baptist Church's Facebook page first indicated the damage done to the church, saying they moved services for the time being. The church asked members to show the suspected vandals their spirits would not be broken.
Photos from youth pastor Roy Butch Cannady, Jr. show the extent of the damage. Several parts of windows appeared to have been smashed through.
WBC is asking anyone with information to come forward.
