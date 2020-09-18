Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate church will be giving out groceries to those in need this weekend in Anderson.
Pleasant Hill Baptist Church says they will be giving away 100 bags of groceries on Saturday, September 19, in the parking lot of Meals on Wheels in Anderson.
The church says the event will begin at 10 a.m. and go until noon, or until the groceries are gone.
Pleasant Hill Baptist Pastor Paul Garrett says no registration or questions will be asked.
Pastor Garret says those in need simply need to pull up and they will put the bag in your car.
