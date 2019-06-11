TRAVELERS REST, SC (FOX Carolina) School's out for the summer, meaning school lunches are out too.
One Upstate church is partnering with Greenville County Schools to make sure students who relied on school lunches as a daily meal won't go hungry during the summer months.
Travelers Rest United Methodist Church will be providing lunches Monday through Friday from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
Lunch will be served in the bottom floor of the church's education building in a room called Fellowship Hall 10. They say a sign on the traffic circle will help in finding the location.
Those interested in volunteering to serve the lunches can sign up on the church's 'Serving Others' board in their sanctuary entrance.
Anyone 18 years and under is eligible to receive a free lunch.
