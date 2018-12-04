NEWBERRY, SC (FOX Carolina) - A South Carolina church has planted itself in the center of the very contentious issue of illegal immigration, becoming the state’s first sanctuary church. During a press conference Tuesday, Clayton Memorial Unitarian Universalist Church in Newberry announced its intentions to house individuals with deportation orders. The church plans to open its fellowship hall as a live-in sanctuary for one or two undocumented immigrants at a time as they fight deportation orders. Church leaders acknowledge it’s a violation of federal law but say they want to give a voice to a group they think is unjustly treated.
“It is our intention to offer sanctuary to a few carefully chosen individuals from the immigrant community who have been ordered deported and who we feel have not received the full benefit of due process of the law,” says Michelle Robinson, the minister at Clayton Memorial Unitarian Universalist Church. She says her small 15-member congregation want to help these individuals navigate the legal system in an attempt to have their deportation order overturned.
The church says it will work with immigration attorneys to determine who should receive sanctuary and they say the “carefully chosen” individuals could not have any other criminal record. The church wants to begin work at the start of 2019 to add a shower and a private living space and leaders say they’ll open the sanctuary living space as quickly as they can afterwards.
There’s no statute to keep Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agents from removing an unlawfully present foreign national. But church leaders lean on their fellowship hall’s designation as a “sensitive location” - which means law enforcement action there would generally be avoided under ICE’s own self-imposed policy.
A spokesman for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement tells FOX Carolina News that harboring an illegal alien is a federal felony but the decision to prosecute would be solely up to the U.S. Attorney. FOX Carolina is awaiting a statement from that agency.
The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office says, “While we appreciate churches that minister to all people regardless of where they come from, we stand by our position that neither a church nor a local government can violate the rule of law.”
