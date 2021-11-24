MAULDIN, SC (FOX Carolina) - For many people, Thanksgiving has many different meanings.
"It's just a time to stop and be thankful for all that God is doing and going to do and that he has done," said Cathy Bloise.
On the eve of the holiday, members of Poplar Spring Missionary Baptist Church, Sacrifice of Praise Worship Center, Grace Covenant Church, and Mauldin United Methodist Church gathered to give out 150 home-cooked thanksgiving meals.
"In this meal, you will get a full balanced Thanksgiving meal. And what I mean by that, you will get a turkey, you will get a side of mac and cheese as well as dressing as well as vegetables," explained Rev. Dr. Vardry Freeman.
One of those people taking home a meal was Bloise, who took home two boxes to also give out to her neighbors in need.
"Time's are hard and people are struggling. So if I can help somebody it's always a good thing," she said.
It didn't matter your age, religion, race, economic status
If you wanted a thanksgiving meal you could get one.
"We could remove all titles and denominations and just become good friends and fellowship," said Freeman.
Each box that was prepared could feed up to six people.
Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All Rights Reserved.
