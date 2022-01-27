LANDRUM, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The City of Landrum held a meeting regarding the controversy over a proposed RV park.
The RV Park would be located 11 acres near I-26 Landrum Mill Road. Many locals say the project will cause more traffic and possibly bring in more crime.
Other locals proposed different locations further away from town.
"For an RV park for someone to come in, there needs to be a pill for it. Someone coming off the interstate just to pull in for one night there’s just nothing here for that," said Preston Simons a Landrum resident. "It’s the shopping. Well, all the stores close at 5 o’clock. If someone’s coming in, coming off the interstate, they’re gonna be coming in closer to 5 o’clock or later, there’s nothing else for them to do."
The developer says the RV park would bring in more business for the area. He also said RV's can stay in one spot for a limited amount of time.
They also mentioned there would be a registry to keep track of visitors.
