SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Hub City Animal Project will hold a revealing ceremony of a new statue in Morgan Square on Monday Morning.
According to organizers, the reveal of the Chaser the Border Collie bronze statue will be at Morgan Square near the clock tower at 10:30 a.m.
The statue is in honor of Chaser the Border Collie, a Spartanburg native, who sadly passed away in 2019 at the age of 15.
Chaser was known as "the dog who knows 1,000 words", according to organizers. She was trained by her owner, Dr. John W. Pilley, Emeritus Professor of Psychology at Wofford College.
