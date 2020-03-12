GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) – A Greer municipal judge has decided to halt all jury trials until further notice due to coronavirus concerns.
Steve Owens, Communications Manager for the city, said Judge Henry Mims made the decision out of abundance of caution since the court room is so small.
The city is not behind schedule on jury trials at this time.
Owens said other court procedures will continue as scheduled.
