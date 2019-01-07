CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - If you ask 5-year-old Jace, tomorrow’s big game featuring his beloved Clemson Tigers facing off against Alabama how he feels , he will probably say something like this.
"Very, very, very, very, very excited!” he described.
As are thousands of Tigers fans everywhere. Especially those not able to get to California for the game. Like Ryan Simmons who remains very hopeful as he plans to watch the game in Clemson.
"This year there estimating upwards of 8,000 people are going to be in Clemson,” said Simmons, “It's going to be crazy. It's going to be awesome."
The employees over at Academy Sports are hoping for a big day Dabo and team. It means a big payday if the Tigers win. Fans will flock to the store for championship gear.
"There's been a lot of enthusiasm with the fans. Everybody's eager for a win. So we can reopen,” said manager, Brian Heiferman, “So we can get that gear out. We've seen a lot of customers coming in and talking about it. Getting excited about it as well as our team members too."
Heiferman says they will open their store in Anderson the moment the Tigers win. Until then, the of boxes of unopened championship gear will stay put in the back. If Clemson does upset the favored Crimson Tide, he’d suggest getting to the store immediately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.