GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday, officers with the Greer Police Department said a former special education aid and coach has been charged for sexual battery with a former student.
According to police, on April 17, Greer PD was contacted by the school district concerning information they received about a teacher and or coach that make may have had an inappropriate relationship with a former student. After investigating, warrants were obtained for Erie Jarod Williams.
The warrants show that Williams engaged in sexual battery in the classroom bathroom with a 16-year-old during the 2016-2017 school year. At the time he was employed as a special education aid and coach at Greer High School.
Warrants also show that Williams also willfully encouraged or caused the victim to become habitually absent from school. Williams would prearrange his absence and the victim's to skip school on multiple occasions.
Police said Williams was taken into custody Tuesday evening and has been charged with two counts sex / sexual batter with a student 16 or 17 years old of age, no aggravated force and minor / contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Greenville County Schools District released the following statement:
Erie Williams, Riverside High School football coach/Assistant AD/behavior interventionist, was charged by the Greer Police with sexual battery Tuesday evening. These charges stem from an investigation launched in April after a former Greer High student alleged she and Williams had an inappropriate relationship during his tenure at Greer High. Upon learning of the allegations (April 22) Williams was placed on administrative leave. He has not been allowed on a GCS campus since his leave began The GCS administration will make a determination about Williams’ employment as soon as soon as the district reviews the evidence compiled by the Greer Police.
MORE NEWS: Deputies say man wanted in connection to deadly assault now in custody
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.