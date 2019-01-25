(FOX Carolina) -- Today, Augusta National Golf Club announced the field of participants for its inaugural Augusta National Women's Amateur, and several players from the Greenville area qualified for the championship and will be competing in early April.
Three of the finalists in the tournament attend school at Furman University and Clemson University:
- Natalie Srinivasan, Furman University - Srinivasan had seven top-five showings in 2018, including runner-up at the SoCon Championship and a third-place finish at the NCAA Tallahassee Regional. She also advanced to the semifinals of the North & South Women's Amateur Championship.
- Alice Chen, Furman University - Chen completed an accomplished career at Furman University in 2018, capped by earning a psychology degree and winning the 2018 LPGA Dinah Shore Trophy, which recognized her academic and athletic excellence as well as community service.
- Haylee Harford, Furman University - Harford earned WGCA All-America second team honors and was named to the Golfweek All-America third team. She garnered her second-straight all-conference award in 2017 and led the Southern Conference with a 72.31 stroke average over 35 rounds, the lowest single season stroke average in the history of the Paladin program.
- Alice Hewson, Clemson University - Alice Hewson etched her name in the Clemson University record book in 2017-18, becoming the first three-time All-ACC selection in school history and setting a single-season program record with a 72.10 stroke average. She also won the Clemson Invitational by one stroke.
This event was established to inspire greater interest and participation in the women's game by creating a new, exciting and rewarding pathway for players to fulfill their dreams. Women from around the world were invited to compete in the championship by qualifying through their U.S. or International World Amateur Golf Ranking or winning select amateur tournaments.
The first two rounds of the Augusta National Women's Amateur will be played at the Champions Retreat Golf Club, with the final round being played at the most prestigious golf clubs in the world Augusta National, home of the Masters Tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.