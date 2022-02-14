CLINTON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Presbyterian College issued a statement after they say students yelled "inappropriate and hateful comments" before a lacrosse game on Friday.
Presbyterian women's lacrosse played Howard University on Friday. Howard University is a historically black research university in D.C.
About an hour before the match, the college says students outside the stadium were yelling the comments, which included racist remarks, toward visiting players and coaches.
Presbyterian College called the behavior "completely unacceptable" and issued an apology to Howard University.
The college said it has launched an investigation into the conduct and will hold the people involved accountable.
Read the full statement here:
