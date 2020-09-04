GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -- Officials at Greenville Technical College are investigating a possible data breach, according to a college spokesperson.
Communications director Becky Mann said "the situation is fluid and the investigation is ongoing," in an email to FOX Carolina News.
Mann said the college hopes to have more information soon. Keep checking back for updates to this story.
