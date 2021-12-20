CLINTON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Presbyterian College has postponed Monday's women's basketball game against Agnes Scott due to Covid-19 concerns.
The college said the Covid-19 concerns are within the Blue Hose program.
The two teams will look to reschedule later in the season. For now, the college said the team will focus on the league-opener on Dec. 29th against USC Upstate with tip-off set for 6 p.m. inside the Templeton Center.
