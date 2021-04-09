DUE WEST, SC (FOX Carolina) - Erskine College posted a statement on Facebook remembering the lives of Dr. Robert Lesslie and his wife, Barbara. The couple was killed in a tragic shooting, along with two of their grandchildren and an HVAC repairman who was working on their Rock Hill property when investigators said a former NFL player forced entry into the home and began shooting.
Both Robert and Barbara Lesslie were graduates of Erskine College, Robert in 1974 and Barbara in 1973.
The college posted that the "Erskine family is heartbroken today at the tragic and senseless loss."
Below is more of the statement posted:
Robert’s father, Dr. T. E. Lesslie, was a chemistry professor at Erskine in the 1960s and 1970s, and Robert grew up in Due West, graduating from Dixie High School. He was an emergency room physician in Rock Hill, S.C., and the author of numerous books including Angels in the ER, Angels on Call, Miracles in the ER, and Notes from a Doctor’s Pocket. The Lesslies lived in Rock Hill where they were active in their church and community. They and their children have been integrally involved with Camp Joy, a ministry for people with special needs, for a number of years. Barbara and Robert are survived by four children and six grandchildren.
Words cannot express the horror we feel at this crime nor the depth of grief caused by this loss of life. May we surround the Lesslies with love and prayers.
MORE - 'Nothing about this makes sense right now' - SC sheriff says after NFL player reportedly killed 5 people, took his own life
