BEAUFORT, S.C. (AP/FOX Carolina) — Two of three people killed when a pickup truck and a sedan crashed on a bridge over a body of water were students at South Carolina colleges.
Authorities say the crash happened around 2:15 a.m. Saturday when the pickup and sedan collided on the westbound Hilton Head bridges. The crash sent the truck into the water.
The Beaufort County Coroner's Office identified the victims Saturday as 23-year-old Tyler Cameron Carroll, 27-year-old Jonathan Green and 21-year-old Jordan Amari Johnson.
A University of South Carolina Beaufort spokeswoman said that Green was studying information science at the university. A Converse College spokeswoman says Johnson was a student there.
Converse College released the following statement:
We are deeply saddened to learn of the death of Converse student Jordan Johnson. Our campus community mourns her tragic loss. We send our heartfelt condolences to her family and all those who knew her.
We know this news is difficult to process and affects many members of our campus community. Anyone in need of support is encouraged to use university resources.
“The death of Jordan Johnson is devastating news,” said President Newkirk. “On behalf of Converse, I express our heartfelt sympathy to her family, friends and classmates during this very difficult time.”
Jordan Johnson was an Art Therapy major from Beaufort County, SC and had completed her coursework in January 2021. She planned to graduate in spring 2021.
MORE NEWS: Clemson City Council voted not to lift mask mandate
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.