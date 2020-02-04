TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- South Carolina colleges and universities are putting trips to China on hold as the Coronavirus threat increases.
Today Furman University's Director of Study Away and International Education Nancy Georgiev said they won't students to participate in a summer internship program in China. This comes after school officials already made the decision to cancel an upcoming trip to the country in May.
At Clemson University, officials have also cancelled a spring break trip to China, according to spokesperson Joe Galbraith. No other trips to the country are scheduled.
Galbraith said their other concern is making sure the 417 international students from China know what's going on in their home country. However, no students or faculty are allowed to travel to China without permission from the provost.
Georgiev said this isn't the first time her department has had to monitor the global outbreak of a disease.
"Ebola was one that was more recent," she said. "This predates my time here at Furman, but when SARS and MERS came up as well those were times when the university had to make big decisions."
Officials at Furman are still waiting to make a decision on whether or not to allow students to participate in the fall semester abroad in China that is currently scheduled.
Georgiev said right now there are 10 students who have applied to take part in it.
"We’re also talking with students now to see what their plans might be, what options and alternatives we can offer them so that they can still have the experience they were hoping for," she said.
Georgiev said that only a handful of students were signed up for the summer internship program and most of the 20 students scheduled to travel in May have found alternative programs.
