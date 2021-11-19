SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - An Upstate community is giving back to those in need this Thanksgiving.
Organizers held the 35th Gobbler Grab in Simpsonville as they collected frozen turkeys to distribute to local food banks and food pantries.
"It’s the fastest way to lose 14 pounds. You don’t even have to get out of your car. You could even lose more, you just bring your turkey and pull up. Our brotherhood and sisterhood members will pick the turkeys up right out of your car and put them right in the trailer," says Jon Davis.
The Gobbler Grab has collected more than 14,000 turkeys in the last 24 years.
The group will collect frozen turkeys again this Saturday at Danny Smith's Fillin' and Fixin in Simpsonville.
