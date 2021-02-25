Upstate community grieving after beloved firefighter from Fountain Inn passes away
- Matthew Kaufax
SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Upstate community is mourning the loss of a young firefighter taken too soon.
The Spartanburg County coroner and SC Highway Patrol say 23-year-old Fountain Inn native Tyler Warfield was killed after a car collided with his motorcycle around 8:45 AM on Wednesday, February 24.
Chief Mike Huppmann with Clear Spring Fire and Rescue says Warfield was an avid worker who always wanted to learn.
“This is what he wanted to do," Huppmann said. “That was his goal, and he was living his dream of becoming a firefighter."
Unfortunately, that dream was cut short when Warfield, who had just gotten off work at Clear Spring—where he was a full-time employee—was on his way to his second job at Reidville Fire Department, where he was a part-time employee.
“He is family," Reidville fire chief Patrick Evatt said. “He is family to me just like he is to Chief Huppmann.”
Evatt’s department was first on the scene. Firefighters who initially responded to the accident in Reidville at Silver Lake Road and Dillard Road did not know they were responding to one of their own.
“It is a devastating impact," Huppmann said of losing Warfield. “These guys are together 24 hours a day every third day of the week."
Both departments placed memorials to Tyler outside their flagpoles in front of their fire bays Wednesday. Flags were flown at half mast in Tyler‘s honor, and his closest friends and colleagues in each department were given time off to grieve.
Colleagues and friends of Warfield say he was a magnetic person who positively impacted everyone he came into contact with. Emotions ran high as crowds gathered outside Clear Springs Fire Department’s memorial to him, which included flowers, and the helmet and jacket bearing his name.
“Knowing that someone with such a big heart who saved lives, risked their life every day, is gone from something so random…it’s shocking,” said Lillie Monét Golden, a close friend of Warfield’s.
“It’s sad,” she added, visibly emotional.
Monét Golden says she and Tyler met in high school, and that he was like an uncle to her young son Luke, who called Tyler “Uncle Blue.”
“From the moment he was born, he called him ‘the man,’” Monét Golden said. “And he loved Uncle Blue.”
She says she last spoke with Warfield two days ago, when she says she “fussed at him" for being so kind and having such a big heart.
“He was a person that I know I could call at any moment, any time, and know that I wouldn’t be judged, and that I could talk about anything, or talk for hours," Monét Golden said.
She and both fire chiefs say Tyler was someone who would give you the shirt off his back, and that he always wanted to make sure those he cared about were happy.
They say he will be missed.
“He gave love everywhere he went," Monét Golden said.
