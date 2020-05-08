Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate community is remembering Ahmaud Arbory, who was gunned down while jogging in Brunswick, GA last February. Now, local organizers are calling on the Spartanburg community to show up for a “Dedication Distance Jog” Friday afternoon, on what would have been Arbory’s 26th birthday.
Arbory’s family says he loved to stay fit and daily jogs “were his thing”. So people are encouraged to run 2.23 miles today to represent the day Arbory died—February 23rd.
Today’s event, entitled “Ahmaud Arbory Dedication Run/Walk Spartanburg” on Facebook says joggers can meet at the corner of Liberty and Kennedy Streets near the Spartanburg County Public Library. They will begin the jog at 4:30 p.m. and end in front of the library. According to the event page, people are also encouraged to donate $2.23 to Arbory’s family at this link, which has already raised more than $9,000.
Finally, people can document their run with “#IrunwithMaud”, which has already been posted thousands of times on Instagram and Twitter.
