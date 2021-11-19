GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Black pastors, community activists, spectators from across the nation gathered in front of the Glynn County Courthouse in Georgia Thursday morning to pray for the mother of Ahmaud Arbery.
This comes after the defense attorney mentioned he did not want anymore black pastors in the court room with the victims family.
Among the hundreds of people who showed up were Traci Fant from Freedom Fighters Upstate and Dr. U.A. Thompson
The pastors spent time praying for the Arbery family.
"It did my heart good to see all colors and all spectrums, and all ethnicities and all races come together to tell this man, Kevin Gouch -- no, you cannot say this black Americans. You can't say this to any Americans. We won't stand for it, we won't tolerate it, and we're going to show you what we say to your words,” Thompson said.
"Today, everybody was at peace, everyone was fellowshipping, everyone was showing each other love. It was just a different feel today, and it felt good,” Fant said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.