GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - An Upstate community gathered to hear details about a new $1.5 million project.
Nicholtown Community Development Habitat at Heritage Hills will consist of 29 new homes. This is part of Habitat's growth plan to engage community partners to meet the rapidly growing need for affordable housing in Greenville County.
Habitat For Humanity Greenville is partnering with Duke Energy on this project. Duke donated $100,000 at the community meeting.
The home project is set to start January 2022 and will take two years to complete.
