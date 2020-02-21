Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - We all know that awful feeling of watching your heating bills go up in the winter and the AC bills skyrocket Every summer. But there’s a way you can battle back, and it’s free.
TreesUpstate and Duke Energy want to give you free trees, and it's all in the name of saving energy. Ryan Moiser, the company spokesman for Duke Energy says, "Every tree that’s planted, and every megawatt that’s saved, is one less power plant that needs to be built to support the communities that we serve. And the way we can get more trees out there, and educate folks on being more energy efficient, That’s just a win for everybody."
Joelle Teachey, the Executive Director of TreesUpstate let us know just how impactful this work can be. "Trees strategically planted in the right place can reduce our heating and cooling bills anywhere from 20-50%."
They partnership makes it easy, with a website where you can see what types of trees are offered, and how much money they can save you. Moiser says, "The website associated with this you can basically just plug in where you live, the type of house you have, and it’ll show you where you need to planting your trees. And they calculate the type of savings you’ll have, winter, summer, based on the types of trees that you plant." That website is www.TreesUpstate.org/freetrees
Evergreen trees can be used as a wind screen, keeping the worst elements of winter from blasting your home. Deciduous trees with leaves should be planted with summer in mind, as Teachey says, "Ultimately what you want to do is block the summer sun from blasting in your windows. Also providing shade to your unit itself can reduce your air conditioning bills as well."
But as TreesUpstate continues striving to "plant, promote, protect", they see an even bigger picture than saving money. Teachey says "The more trees that we have, the better our air quality is going to be, reduced incidents whether it’s asthma, kids can pay attention better in school if they can see a tree out their window. Trees reduce storm water runoff, so trees are good."
Duke energy and trees upstate have about 800 of these trees to give away, with events happening Feb 21-23 in Greenville, March 27-29 in Clemson, and April 3-5 in Greer. For more on the events happening, on registering for your free trees, or what kinds are offered, head to www.treesupstate.org/freetrees.
