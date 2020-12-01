Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Techtronic Industries is expanding operations in Anderson County with a $100 million investment and creating 525 new jobs over the next several years.
The company designs and manufactures a variety of power tools and outdoor products and accessories for both residential and industrial clients.
Techtronic's expansion will include a new 1 million-square-foot manufacturing plant and warehouse to support production and assembly operations. In addition, it will also include a reconditioning of the existing plant.
Officials say the expansion is expected to be completed by fourth quarter of 2022.
“This is a significant step in our continued growth and evolution as a company. This will be a world class manufacturing and warehousing facility - to support our ever-expanding outdoor product and power tool businesses. We certainly appreciate the support of the state of South Carolina and Anderson County to help make it possible for us to continue to invest in facilities, people and innovative product in Anderson,” said Outdoor Products Group President Lee Sowell.
Individuals interested in joining the TTI team can do so by visiting the company's careers webpage here.
