SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) A Spartanburg manufacturing company that has more than 150 years of textile expertise announced their investment in significant resources that will help increase production of material that can be used to make Personal Protective Equipment.
Since March, Milliken & Company has distributed more than 10 million yards of reusable medical fabrics in response to the global shortage of PPE amid the coronavirus.
The company's recent inventory increase of Milliken PerimeterTM advanced medical fabrics signals their 'continued commitment to ensuring a sustainable, U.S.-based PPE supply chain.'
Garments made with Perimeter fabric can be laundered for safe reuse at least 25 times, making it a cost-effective, made in the USA alternative to single-use PPE.
The company says the demand for protective medical garments and the potential shortages in the fall and winter are what prompted them to prioritize production of the advanced material.
“Scaling up U.S. manufacturing of reusable protective fabrics protects the country’s PPE pipeline, which in turn protects more medical professionals,” said Chad McAllister, president of Milliken’s Textile Division and EVP, Milliken & Co. “These brave people have continued to care for us tirelessly, and we are committed to doing all we can to help keep them safe.”
Not only is the Perimeter fabric engineered for manufacturing Level 1 and 2 gowns for critical medical environments, it also provides a smart solution for other industries like dental, educational and hospitality environments where advanced PPE has become important.
“An increasing number of industries and service providers are looking for American-made PPE solutions to protect their employees and customers. This demand highlights the critical need we noted earlier this year, specifically for the U.S. to have a stable PPE supply chain,” McAllister said. “Our goal at Milliken is to be part of the solution, so we’re proactively taking steps to help avoid another shortage of critical PPE.”
Milliken is collaborating with industry partners to ensure protective garments are made with Perimeter fabric are available immediately across the country.
MORE NEWS:
Prisma Health offering community COVID-19 testing events at 2 Upstate locations this week
SC Agriculture officials ask people to be wary of unordered seeds that arrive in the mail, report any such deliveries
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.