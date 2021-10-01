ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- First Quality Tissue announced that they are expanding their facility in Anderson and hiring new employees to fill the positions.
Officials said the expansion will include the addition of a new paper machine and production line.
According to officials, First Quality Tissue currently employs over 750 people and hopes to add 100 new employees over the next year. This is the fourth time the company has expanded since the location opened in 2010.
Officials said they are looking for operators and technicians for their Paper and Converting Departments and forklift operators for their Warehouse Department. Most of these positions work shifts ranging from 6:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m to 7:00 p.m. Workers on these shifts will usually work three days one week and four days the following week.
Anyone interested in these positions can learn more and apply directly at JoinFQ.com.
