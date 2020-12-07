Seneca, SC (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate company is looking to fill 65 positions at its Seneca and Converse locations.
BASF is recruiting for 50 positions at its Seneca plant and 15 positions at its Converse site.
The company says they are looking to fill multiple open positions including:
- Production Operator
- Production Technician
- Production Technician – Pyromet
- Production Technician – Prep
- Operations Engineer – Prep Department
BASF recently increased its starting pay to $18.50 per hour (plus a shift premium for night employees) at its Seneca and Converse sites.
Starting pay for Human Technologies, Inc (HTI) contractors was increased to $17.00 per hour (plus a shift premium for night employees).
