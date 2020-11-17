Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - A South Carolina lawmaker has partnered with a fellow congressman from Illinois to introduce a bill to designate October 28 as "National First Responders Day".
Republican Congressman Ralph Norman who serves South Carolina's 5th District partnered with Democratic Congressman Bobby Rush of Illinois to introduce the bill.
If passed, the bill would add it to the current list of ten "legal public holidays" under current law.
Right now, New Years Day, Martin Luther King, Jr.'s birthday, Washington's Birthday, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Columbus Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving Day, and Christmas Day are all recognized.
Both congressmen say they believe the selflessness and heroism of first responders should be honored and celebrated with a legal public holiday.
Rep. Norman issued the following statement on the bill:
“My support for first responders is unwavering. The heroism firefighters, police officers, and paramedics show has never been clearer than it is right now. The Coronavirus has tested us all, and local first responders everywhere have continuously stepped up to protect their communities. I am proud to introduce this legislation to help recognize these incredible men and women."
Rep. Rush added:
“The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has made the importance of the contributions our first responders make in every community across the United States clearer than ever,” said Rush. “Firefighters, police officers, and Emergency Medical Services workers put their lives on the line every day to protect our neighborhoods. Whether that crucial work involves extinguishing potentially deadly fires, keeping our streets safe, or delivering urgent and lifesaving medical services, first responders are there when Americans need them. Every day, our first responders selflessly serve their communities, often at great personal cost. While we can never fully repay first responders for the critical work that they do each day, a Federal holiday in their honor is one small way that we can demonstrate our gratitude.”
To read the full, proposed bill, click here.
More news: Rabid skunk found in Enoree; at least two pets exposed, DHEC officials say
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.