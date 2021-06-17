SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery said an Upstate lottery player scratched off a big win at a Roebuck convenience store.
According to the lottery, the player stopped by the OM Food Mart on South Church Street Extension in Roebuck and picked out a five dollar Giant Jumbo Bucks ticket. She said she stayed inside the store to scratch the ticked in case she were to win.
She told South Carolina Education Lottery officials a few days after claiming her quarter-of-a-million dollar prize that she’s paying off her house.
Nita Patel, the owner of the OM Food Mart, said this is the second time in six years the store has sold a top prize winning ticket. This win means a $2,500 commission for the store.
“Our customers are our top priority,” said Patel. “We want them to have a wonderful day.”
