FAIR PLAY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis on Wednesday asked the public for help as he continues to investigate a pedestrian death that occurred along I-85 on April 18.
The fatal collision happened near Exit 4.
Addis said Lanny Mest was killed.
Addis released an Oconee County Detention Center booking photo of Mest taken on April 11 and the coroner said he is hoping to contact anyone who saw Mest in the Fair Play area or gave him a ride in the days preceding his death.
If anyone saw Mest in the Fair Play area on the night of April 17 or early the next morning, Addis asks them to call the Oconee County Coroner Office at (864) 885-0687.
MORE NEWS - Two popular SC beaches opt to stay closed amid outbreak concerns
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.