GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville and Spartanburg counties led the state in new confirmed COVID cases that were announced Tuesday by DHEC.
Upstate counties accounted for more than 44 percent of the state’s 1,297 new cases.
The Upstate by-county breakdown is as follows:
Greenville – 237
Spartanburg – 125
Pickens - 73
Anderson – 50
Oconee - 39
Cherokee – 21
Other Upstate counties – 31
Click here to see the statewide by-county breakdown.
DHEC also announced 13 new confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 10 probably COVID-19 deaths. 16 of those deaths were from Upstate counties.
So far, DHEC said South Carolina has seen 205,004 total COVID-19 cases and 4,091 confirmed deaths.
Tuesday's numbers were based on 7,375 individual test results, with a percent positive of 17.6 percent for those tests.
MORE NEWS - Police: Murder suspect accused of removing ankle monitor arrested in NC after more than a week on the run
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.