COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - DHEC on Tuesday announced 595 new coronavirus cases and 5 additional deaths across the state.
This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina to 19,990 and the number of deaths to 607.
DHEC said of the 4,339 lab tests performed on Monday, the percent positive was 13.7 percent.
Greenville County continued to lead the state in new cases, with 70 on Monday, closely followed by Charleston County with 63. Spartanburg County also had 25 new cases and 23 from Pickens County.
