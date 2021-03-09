GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Councilman Lynn Ballard revealed on social media Tuesday that his wife, Debbie, had passed away after a fight against COVID-19.
Debbie Ballard passed away shortly after noon, less than two minutes after the councilman said medical staff members removed a breathing tube.
Below is what Councilman Ballard posted on Facebook about the heartbreaking loss:
Debbie Ensley Ballard fought a hard and and valiant battle with COVID. It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that I have to inform you that Debbie lost her battle with COVID shortly after noon today. When the trach was inserted there were no problems with the procedure. Shortly after it was in and working Debbie's oxygen level went down to 60 and that was while 100% oxygen was being pushed in through the ventilator. The Dr. called me at that point and told me he needed me to come to the hospital. (The fourth call I never wanted to receive.) When I got there he explained that her lungs were in very bad shape. They had to put her back on the paralyzing medicine because she was fighting the vent. He described a couple of medical procedures they could do, but said he did not think it would change anything. I agreed and told him seeing her laying there being kept "alive" by a machine was not living and certainly not the type of life Debbie would want. Since I was along they medical staff asked me if anyone else was coming. I told them no, but I could call my Pastor who had told me he would come if I needed him. I called and as I waited for him to arrive I sat with her, holding her hand and talking with her. When Stan arrived after he had a prayer I signaled to the medical team to come in. They disconnected all of the tubes etc. and took the equipment out of the room. The respiratory therapist then came in and unhood the ventilator. In less than two minutes she peacefully passed from this world.
I will have a memorial service for her and let you know the details after it is arranged.Thank all of you for your continued prayers and support through this very difficult time.
Ballard represents District 26 and also serves as Vice Chairman of the Public Works and Infrastructure Committee, the Council liaison to the Alcohol and Drug Abuse Commission, and Chairman of the board of SHARE and a Board member of the Greenville Housing Trust Fund.
