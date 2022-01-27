ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County has selected Upcountry Fiber to bring 2800 miles of high-speed internet access to key areas with little or no access to broadband.
County officials said a study conducted by Palmetto Engineering identified the need within the county for tens of thousands of unserved and underserved households which will benefit from bringing this critical utility.
The combined projects will stretch more than 2,800 miles of fiber and the funding need to complete is projected at $175 million at current material and labors costs, according to the county.
Officials mentioned the need has been apparent, however, the pandemic exposed critical needs including e-learning, virtual medical care and access to services via an internet connection that left some of Anderson County's residents without aced to essential services through existing service providers.
