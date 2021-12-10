GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Cherokee County and Charter Communications announced a partnership that will expand high-speed internet access to thousands countywide.
County officials said they will invest $3 million in the expansion effort and Charter Communications will fund the rest. The company has already received $3 million in federal funds to bring high-speed internet to 3,000 of the roughly 4,500 locations without service in the county.
We're told the pandemic made it clear that access to broadband is important for telehealth, working from home, completing school assignments, and economic development.
“The future prosperity of South Carolina depends on a proactive approach to providing reliable broadband access to our rural communities,” S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster said in a press conference. “Broadband allows our children to stay up to date on their schoolwork, gives businesses the ability to locate in rural communities, and improves our overall quality of life – all of which will bring prosperity to our state. I applaud Charter Communications and Cherokee County for aggressively tackling the underserved areas of their county.”
The expansion is slated for the start of next year.
MORE NEWS: Troopers looking for driver who killed pedestrian in Greenville Co. hit-and-run
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.