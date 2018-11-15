Morrisville, NC (FOX Carolina) - An Easley couple has increased a reward being offered for their their pet monkey that ran away near Raleigh, NC last week.
Ann Smith said Monday that she and her husband had been searching for Willow, a cotton-top tamarin, for a week.
Smith said they were taking Willow and Mickey, a marmoset, for their annual vet check-up when Willow ran off on Nov. 8.
They were checking into the La Quinta Inn on Hospitality Court in Morrisville when Smith said a low-flying plane heading to the Raleigh airport passed overhead. Willow and Mickey were both on Smith’s shoulder at the time. She said the plane terrified Willow, and the tamarin ran off.
Willow’s leash and diaper cover came off when she fled.
Smith said there has been no sign of Willow since and she is worried the monkey will not survive in the cold weather.
The Smiths on Thursday said they have upped the reward to $1,500 for anyone who finds Willow, but she asks that anyone who spots the monkey not try to catch it.
“If you can get a quick photo of her, that’s great, but don’t try to catch her because that will scare her even more,” Smith said. “Just call me and tell me the area where you see her.”
If anyone has captured Willow, Smith said that person can take her to any vet's office where she can identify Willow and the reward will be handed over, no questions asked.
Smith said there are no primate veterinarians in the Upstate and she has to travel to Raleigh each year for the animals’ check-ups.
Smith can be reached at 864-979-8446 and smithebs@bellsouth.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.