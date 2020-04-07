EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina) — With all that goes into planning a wedding, preparing for a global pandemic is probably not on most people’s list, but many couples, like Amber Willimon and Jarrod Hermann, are now facing the heartbreaking reality that their perfect day might not go as planned.
The Easley couple was set to tie the knot on April 5, and had chose that date because it was also their two year anniversary.
“We had been planning it for a year and three months and we were so super excited to get married in April and had been looking forward to it,” Amber Wilkinson said.
If planning a wedding weren’t stressful enough try throwing the coronavirus into the mix.
“This is an act that you can’t really foresee,” the bride- to-be said, “If you have to postpone, then postpone, but make the best of it when you do get married.”
Like many other couples, Amber and Jarrod had to make the heartbreaking choice to postpone their wedding day.
“You want it to be the day that you remember of people coming and celebrating together, not the day that all these people couldn’t come because of the virus,” Jarrod Hermann said.
Amber and Jarrod said they refused to get the wedding bell blues and scheduled a fun photoshoot on what would have been their wedding. Photographer, Sharon Lane with Holden Onto a Moment Photography captured the couple, equipped with toilet paper, face masks and cleaning products as props.
“We took one with Lysol, which was actually my moms idea. She thought it would be really cute for me to be spraying him with a can of Lysol,” Amber said, “Our other favorite picture is the one where he’s laying in my lap drinking the Corona because that’s pretty much how we felt that day. We just wanted to drink and forget that we were supposed to be getting married that day.”
The couple said they just wanted to make the best of the situation.
“People say when you’re dealt lemons you make lemonade. So we were just trying to make the best of it and try to be positive and not be upset about it,” Amber said.
The future Mr. and Mrs. used the pictures to announce their “re-save the date”, which is set for June 15 of this year.
