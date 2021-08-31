Patrick and Katrina Fahey arrived in New Orleans last Tuesday and planned to stay for a week. However, they soon learned their planned vacation would be coming to an end, and quick.
I asked the couple how they were feeling after surviving their first hurricane.
By Friday, they were trying to get back to the Upstate but that task proved not likely. They spent hours trying to make flight adjustments, encountering a crowded airport where they say tempers and anxiousness had reached peak levels for some.
“By the time we were able to transfer flights before the hurricane hit, all the rental cars were gone,” said Katrina.
At this point, they realized their hotel would be a safe haven during the storm.
“Rain had hit the brick wall on the outside of our building so hard that it penetrated and water was running down the walls,” said Patrick.
Unfortunately, with all of the city losing power, they did notice crime happening. But at the same time, saw people working together helping each other.
Monday morning came and things got a little bit more tricky — their hotel lost power, which forced them to have to evacuate the building.
The Upstate couple managed to get a cab ride to Mobile, Alabama (a two and a half hour drive), share the ride and splitting the fare with a stranger whom they say was nice. From there, they Fahey’s rented a car and drove to Pensacola, Florida, where they spent Monday night.
Riding out the storm and making last minute travel plans has been costly. They’ve had to pay for groceries, essential items, and lodging.
“I think we spent more money today than we did the whole trip,” said Katrina.
“I’m an Eagle Scout, a nurse, and apart of SERT back home which is part of FEMA, and I usually like to be prepared, listen to warnings,” said Patrick.
However, they do feel a better warning system should be in place since New Orleans often attracts tourists.
Patrick said those who are visiting don’t necessarily tune in to media coverage while on vacation, “they could have sirens or speakers in the streets to tell people.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.