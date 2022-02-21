FOUNTAIN INN, SC (FOX Carolina) - A Fountain Inn couple thought they won $500, a second look at their lottery ticket, revealed a much bigger pay out, according to the lottery.
"I had to pinch myself," said the boyfriend.
The boyfriend told the lottery his girlfriend was sitting on the couch scratching a $3 crossword-style lottery ticket that he purchased at the Scotchman #3814 at 800 Fairview Street in Fountain Inn.
“We got seven words and won $500,” the girlfriend announced to her boyfriend. But after half an hour later, she looked at the ticket again and counted 11 words for a $100,000 win.
“We were happy as heck when we won $500, and when it turned into $100,000 we got a whole lot happier,” said the boyfriend.
The couple told the lottery they took a day off from work to travel to Columbia to cash in the winning ticket. They said they haven't made any plans for the winning yet, but will spend it wisely.
