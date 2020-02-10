GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) Some Upstate brides and grooms are wondering what will happen to their wedding after court documents show that their chosen venue has closed.
Noah's Event Venue is a company with over 30 locations nationwide, including Greenville.
Documents show that Noah Corporation filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy in May 2019 in an attempt to restructure and reorganize. However, last week, a US Trustee filed to convert the case from Chapter 11 to Chapter 7.
The Trustee said there was "no point in continuing forward in Chapter 11" due to the corporation's current financial situation.
Chapter 7 Bankruptcy involves liquidation of assets. The US Trustee asks for an expedited hearing based on several factors, including “the Debtors’ cessation of its business operations”.
After a hearing earlier this year, the US Trustee wrote that the court ordered Noah Corporation "not to accept any funds from clients for prospective events going forward."
Essentially, the ruling deemed the operation 'effectively over.'
FOX Carolina has reached out to the venue for comment.
