Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Wednesday morning, 200 schools nationwide participated in International Walk to School Day including right here in the Upstate at Jesse Boyd Elementary.
Safe Kids of the Piedmont, FedEx volunteers, and community leaders in Spartanburg joined students and families to walk together in order to promote safe walking environments for children, promote healthier living and to honor the memory of fallen crossing guard Miss Emma Taylor.
Miss Taylor was hit and killed while working as a crossing guard in October of 2018. She passed away on the evening of October 31.
In addition to the walk, a bench was given to the school in honor of Miss Taylor by Safe Kids South Carolina and all the students were presented with "Walk for Emma" bracelets.
The event was part of the Safe Kids Walk This Way pedestrian safety program sponsored by FedEx.
