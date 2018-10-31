Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Tuesday, we learned that Emma Taylor, crossing guard at Jesse Boyd Elementary, was struck by a vehicle around 7:20 a.m.
We reached out to the school who tells us the driver did not stay on scene.
Taylor was transported to Spartanburg Regional, and we're being told by the districts spokeswoman, Sally Gregg, the school superintendent is there with her.
Wednesday, Sally Gregg told FOX Carolina that Taylor is in critical condition and being closely monitored.
FOX Carolina spoke with Dr. Russell Booker, Superintendent for Spartanburg District 7.
He spoke highly of Taylor, who he said was a retired police officer and an amazing woman.
Gregg tells us that no children were hurt in the accident, but those who witnessed the accident are with guidance counselors.
Dr. Booker tells us some parents decided to take their kids who saw the accident home.
We're told that Taylor has worked for the district for 8 years and several years ago she was honored as State Crossing Guard of the Year.
Dr. Booker would ask that the person responsible come forward, or if anyone knows anything to come forward to bring some closure.
He also reminds people to please slow down and make sure they are looking out for children and crossing guards.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the incident. They are asking the public for help in identifying the vehicle and driver involved.
Right now, the type of suspected vehicle is unknown, but SCHP says it will most likely have possible damage to the front and driver's side.
A GoFundMe account has been set up to support Taylor and her family during her recovery period.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.