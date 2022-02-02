STARR, SC (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate dairy farm is bringing in customers near and far with their unique take on one of America's most popular beverages, ice cold milk.
Milky Way Farm, located at 220 Hidden Hills Road in Starr, is a family-owned dairy and creamery that says they are dedicated to providing high quality, fresh, natural milk to customers in the region.
The farms says their milk only comes from all A2-tested, humanely raised, grass-fed Jersey cows on pasture.
Milky Way Farm also incorporates fun flavors like a limited edition orange cream milk and the favorite, Holly's Kiss, which is a cookies and cream flavored milk.
Find out where you can purchase milk products in your area.
