GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Abbie Barnette is just 14-years-old and battling a rare form of melanoma. Her friends say she loves to dance and in the last year since diagnosis hasn't missed a competition.
Unfortunately, her friends said the cancer has now spread and next week when they are dancing in front of judges at a competition, Barnette will be in the hospital.
Those who she would be dancing next to are asking the community to pray she starts recovering.
They tell us from the beginning, Barnette just wanted to be treated like a normal teenager. She never wanted any pity.
Friends said even through the treatment, she continued to dance and always loved corny jokes.
Tuesday friends paint their hand prints on a quilt to give to Barnette in the hospital. They then wrote cards, danced and prayed she gets better soon.
They say next week when they head to competition, they'll keep Barnette close wishing she was right beside them.
"One of the fun things we're doing is we're going to have a picture of Abbie with us, her head, so we're going to pop her into all of our pictures just like she was there," said her dance teacher, Angie Harrison. "We thought she would get a kick out of it so we're going to take her face and her spirit with us."
A GoFundMe has been started to help Abbie and her family on her journey toward recovery.
