GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate veteran has something to smile about on Veterans Day.
William Thomas got free dental care from Dr. Robert Dalby on Wednesday, as part of the program called, "Delivering the Gift of a Smile on Veterans Day."
Thomas, a US Army Veteran suffered a mouth injury during basic training nearly 40 years ago.
“After that, my gums deteriorated and I lost my teeth,” Thomas explained. “I have been without my teeth for quite a while.”
Even though he served from 1975 to 2006, Thomas doesn't get full VA dental benefits, so Dr. Dalby said he and his team at Affordable Dentures & Implants stepped in to help.
“Every day I bring smiles to people that have done more for me than I can ever do for them and it means that much more to me," Dalby said.
Thomas was thrilled to get his new chompers, and said he planned to show them off to everyone he knows, starting on Veterans Day.
“It’s so thrilling and I’m so pleased. I haven’t been able seen any of my friends for several years because I like to smile and would like to have fun and I didn’t want them to see me like this, So I stayed at home," Thomas said.
