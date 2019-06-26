GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County’s Sheriffs Office is working on building relationships in the community by taking snack packs to kids while on patrol.
The packs, filled with non-perishable items, are given to kids who may have less access to food through the summer months, Sheriff Steve Mueller said.
Local churches bag items such as juice packs, crackers, chips, and rice krispy treats for deputies to hand out to children in need.
Mueller said deputies hand out the packs out on all shifts.
“When we build relationships up with these kids, that relationship they have with that one deputy might keep them out of trouble so we don’t have to deal with them on the criminal side in their juvenile years and then their adult years,” Mueller said.
This is the seventh year Cherokee County deputies have been handing out snack packs.
