NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Newberry County Sheriff's Office needs your help in giving one of their own a helping hand.
Early Sunday morning, the sheriff's office reported the deputy and her family lost their home in a fire, destroying all of their belongings. The deputy, who is married to a Laurens County deputy, has five children who are needing things like clothing and basic essentials.
A friend of the family said the impacted deputies are Adam Teseniar and Amanda Carter.
You can help by sending them gift cards for Walmart and clothing stores so they can get what they need when they do have a place to put their clothing. You can bring them to the Newberry County Sheriff's Office in person or by mailing them to:
Newberry County Sheriff's Office
550 Wilson Road
Newberry, SC 29108.
Friends of the family have launched a GoFundMe to help raise monetary donations as well. Click here to view the GoFundMe page.
MORE NEWS: Upstate Duke Energy customers, your bill is about to go up. Here's how much
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.